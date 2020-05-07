Baltimore man charged in South Street complaint

CUMBERLAND — A Baltimore man awaits trial after he was arrested for allegedly entering a South Street residence without permission, Cumberland Police said.
Aaron Johnson Jr., 23, was charged Wednesday with fourth-degree burglary and trespassing on private property.
Following a bond hearing, Johnson was granted pre-trial release after posting $2,500 bond set by a district court commissioner.
The arrest was made when responding police officers found Johnson inside the dwelling. The owner told officers he did not know Johnson and he had not given him permission to enter the property.
