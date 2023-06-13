CUMBERLAND — A Baltimore man was jaied without bond Monday after he allegedly interfered with medical treatment of a person he had assaulted, made threats against staff providing the care and then forced the victim to leave the medical facility, according to Cumberland Police.
Police said the victim was able to subsequently escape from Allen R. Jones Jr., 29, who was taken into custody on an arrest warrant charging him with inducing and inhibiting testimony, disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct, trespassing on private property and related offenses in the Monday incident that occurred at UPMC Western Maryland.
Upon escaping from Jones, the victim contacted an ambulance and received further medical treatment of injuries allegedly inflicted by Jones on Sunday.
Jones remained jailed Tuesday at the Allegany County Detention Center without bond, pending bail review by a district court judge.
