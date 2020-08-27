Baltimore man, Cumberland woman arrested in East Side drug raids

CUMBERLAND — A man wanted for attempted murder in a shooting in the city of Baltimore and a Cumberland woman were arrested Wednesday night when police conducted drug raids on residences on Baker Street and Baltimore Avenue.
Roddrick Lacy Davis, 38, of Baltimore, was taken into custody on a fugitive warrant for attempted first-degree murder stemming from the Baltimore shooting incident. Also arrested was Asia Anthony, 24, Cumberland.
During a search of the properties, Allegany County Narcotics Task Force investigators reportedly found large amounts of suspected crack cocaine, CDS packing materials, U.S. currency and a stolen handgun.
Davis and Anthony were both arrested inside one of the residences.
Davis was charged with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession of a stolen firearm, felony possession of a firearm and related charges before he was jailed without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center.
Anthony was charged with intent to distribute crack cocaine. She was released after posting $20,000 bond.
The narcotics task force was assisted by the Cumberland Police Department, Allegany County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police Cumberland Barrack and Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force.
Entry into both residences were made by Maryland State Police Special Tactical Assault Team Element.
