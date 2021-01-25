OAKLAND — A Baltimore man remained jailed Monday in the Garrett County Detention Center following his arrest Sunday on felony assault and handgun possession charges, the Garrett County Sheriff's Office said.
Tablu Anquir Dudley, 42, was scheduled to appear in a bail review hearing Monday afternoon in Garrett County District Court.
Dudley was arrested by the Garrett County Sheriff's Office on more than a dozen charges that included first-degree assault, possession of a handgun as a convicted felon and numerous other criminal offenses, according to electronic court records.
Further information on the arrest was not immediately available.
