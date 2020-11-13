New police lights

CUMBERLAND — A Baltimore man remained jailed without bond Friday after he was arrested on warrant charges stemming from the alleged robbery and assault of a Grand Avenue woman, Cumberland Police said.

Cherrod Aaron Mackall was arrested Thursday on charges of robbery, second-degree assault, attempted theft, disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.

Mackall, 30, was ordered jailed without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center when he appeared before a district court commissioner, pending bail review by a judge.

Police said the alleged incident occurred June 7 in the 300 block of Grand Avenue. Mackall allegedly assaulted and threatened the victim before running from the property prior to arrival of officers.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video