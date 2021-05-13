CUMBERLAND — A Baltimore man was been sentenced Thursday to 55 years in the Maryland Department of Correction after being convicted of charges of distribution of large amounts of fentanyl and heroin in Allegany County, Baltimore city and county, Washington County and in West Virginia, according to the Office of State's Attorney James F. Elliott and the Allegany County Narcotics Task Force.
John James Howard, 35, was sentenced in Allegany County Circuit Court by Judge Jeffrey S. Getty to 55 years in prison with all but 30 years of the sentence suspended and with the first 10 years of the sentence being a mandatory minimum.
The investigation by the narcotics task force reportedly revealed that Howard was the organizer, supervisor and manager of a drug-trafficking organization and that Howard obtained fentanyl, heroin and cocaine from Baltimore City for distribution into the above locations.
The state was represented by Assistant State's Attorney Samuel J. Lane. Howard was represented by Oakland attorneys Stanley M. Ambridge and John L. Hughes.
