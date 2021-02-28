LAVALE — Two Baltimore men were arrested Friday after heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine were found in their vehicle during a traffic stop, the Allegany County Sheriff's Office said.
Antron Izzard and Blair A. Pinacle were being held without bond Sunday at the Allegany County Detention Center after appearances in district court. A bail review hearing for each man was scheduled Monday.
The sheriff's office said the traffic stop occurred about 5 p.m. in LaVale and a police K9 alerted to the presence of drugs in the vehicle.
Both men face various drug possession and possession with intent to distribute charges.
