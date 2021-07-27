CUMBERLAND — Two Baltimore Pike residents were arrested Tuesday on drug distribution charges after Allegany County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to their home to investigate a domestic disturbance complaint.
Barbara Ann Blowe, 25, and Christopher Scott Athey, 37, were each charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin and cocaine, conspiracy, obstructing and hindering and related offenses. Athey was also charged with possessing and carrying a firearm during drug trafficking after a firearm was allegedly found inside the residence.
In addition to what authorities described as "large" amounts of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine, deputies said marijuana, methamphetamine and money were also seized.
Blowe and Athey were awaiting bond hearings Tuesday evening.
