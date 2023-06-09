CUMBERLAND — The Baltimore Street Bridge will be closed Tuesday beginning at 6 p.m. through Thursday at 3 p.m. for Carl Belt Inc. to perform necessary construction for the bridge.
A detour will be in place to direct traffic around the site.
Belt Paving will be working on streets in South End from Thursday through June 27, which will include Avondale Avenue from Williams Street to Kent Avenue, Greenway Avenue from Williams Street to Kent Avenue, Brentwood Street from Edgevale Avenue to Kentucky Avenue and Kentucky Avenue from Winifred Road to Kent Avenue.
The road will be flagged to route vehicles around the paving work. Cones will be set up to notify residents of parking restrictions. Parking will be restricted starting at 6:30 a.m. and concluding at 5 p.m. each day.
The Franklin Street railroad crossing will be closed to traffic between North Centre Street and Columbia Avenue on Monday and Tuesday for paving to occur.
Signage will be in place to detour vehicles around the road closure. Traffic is expected to be restored Tuesday afternoon.
Any questions, contact the Cumberland Engineering Department, 301-759-6600.
