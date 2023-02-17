CUMBERLAND — Repair work will begin Monday on the Baltimore Street bridge, but the span is expected to remain open during construction, according to city officials.
A vital crossing into the city’s downtown, the aging bridge will undergo a $4.7 million renovation to bolster the structure, which was found to be deteriorating. Last year, the bridge spanning Wills Creek was renamed the Casper R. Taylor Jr. Bridge in honor of the former Maryland Speaker of the House and Cumberland resident.
The project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024 and will be completed by Carl Belt, Inc.
Derrick Grimm, city of Cumberland administrative officer, said the bridge will also receive new sidewalks and lighting.
“Basically, it will be a three-phase project all completed during that time span,” said Grimm. “They will shift the traffic over to one side and then replace half the bridge, then they will shift the traffic to the side they replaced and then replace the second half.”
Grimm said the span should not be closed during the process, with the bulk of construction occurring between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
“The bridge will remain open for two lanes of traffic during construction, with the exception of scheduled nighttime closures. No parking will be permitted on the bridge until the project is complete,” he said.
The public will be notified before any overnight closures, officials said.
The bridge will be the first of four city bridges to receive repairs. Plans are being developed for repairs to bridges on Cumberland, Fayette and Washington streets, which are also in need of replacement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.