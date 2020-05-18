CUMBERLAND — The Baltimore Street Bridge will be reduced to a single lane at intermittent times during the next two weeks to allow a contractor to collect field data related to the future replacement of the structure. Activities will occur between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on May 20-21 and 26-27.
Parking on the bridge will be prohibited and each end of the bridge will be flagged to route vehicles around the contractor’s equipment. Traffic will be restored to two lanes at the conclusion of each day.
Any questions, contact the Cumberland Engineering Department 301-759-6600.
