CUMBERLAND — A Baltimore woman was jailed Monday night on felony drug distribution charges after she was taken into custody during investigation of a shoplifting incident at a Queen City Drive business, according to the Cumberland Police Department.
Altheatha Ameko Harrington, 35, was arrested on felony drug distribution and possession charges in addition to a theft complaint.
Following arrest processing, Harrington was ordered by a district court commissioner to be jailed without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center, pending bail review Tuesday.
Police said Harrington was found in possession of a large quantity of controlled dangerous substances, a large amount of U.S. currency and a prescription bottle that had an altered label.
The arrest was made after store personnel stopped Harrington as she attempted to leave the business without paying for items in her possession, police said.
