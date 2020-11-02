CUMBERLAND — A heater that toppled onto its electrical cord sparked a Friday fire that left a Barton family homeless, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.
Fire at the property of Keith VanMeter Jr. and Hope VanMeter at 23526 Middle Street originated in a second-floor bedroom and was reportedly discovered by one of the occupants.
The victims were provided emergency assistance by the American Red Cross. The mid-afternoon fire caused a loss of $30,000 to the two-story residence and $10,000 to its contents.
Forty volunteer firefighters from various companies responded to the scene.
Officials said smoke alarms were present but did not activate until the fire suppression efforts were under way.
