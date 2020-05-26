Barton firefighters credited for containing residential fire

BARTON — The State Fire Marshal's Office credited the Barton Hose Company for its quick action Monday afternoon in containing a fire in a residence at 1771 Pekin St.
It was 2:23 p.m. when a fire occurred in a bedroom ceiling of the two-story frame owned and occupied by Terri Lynn Michaels.
Barton volunteer firefighters responded and quickly doused the fire, containing it to the point of origin in a bedroom ceiling. The blaze was reportedly brought under control 10 minutes into the fire operation.
Investigation determined the fire was accidental and related to electrical wiring in a ceiling fan. Damages were estimated at $4,000 to the structure and $2,000 in contents.
The fire marshal's office also credited Barton firefighters for installing smoke alarms in the residence before leaving the scene.
