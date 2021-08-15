BARTON — A Barton man remained jailed Sunday following his arrest early Saturday on a variety of weapons charges.
Justin K. Clark, 45, is accused of manufacturing firearms at his home, according to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said they were first called to Clark's home in the 18000 block of Latrobe Street on Friday and found two people arguing. That investigation reportedly led deputies to return to the home Saturday with a search warrant.
Clark was charged with possession of a rifle/shotgun after felony conviction; unlawful possession of an unregistered rifle/shotgun; and unlawful possession of a short barreled rifle/shotgun.
He was being held without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center.
Deputies were assisted by the Joint Communication Center and Maryland State Police Gun Center.
