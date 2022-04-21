NEW CREEK, W.Va. — A Barton man was killed Tuesday following a two-vehicle, head-on crash on U.S. Route 220 near Cutoff Road, the Mineral County Sheriff's Department said Wednesday.
Wayne Mayhew, 58, died at WVU Potomac Valley Hospital following the accident just after 11 a.m.
According to the sheriff's office, Mayhew was driving a 1987 Dodge Ram south when the vehicle crossed the center line and hit a northbound 2018 Subaru Legacy driven by Keith Gibson, 48, of Keyser.
Gibson and Betty Smith, 56, a passenger in the truck, were transported to hospitals. A dog in Mayhew's vehicle was injured and taken by a humane officer to Mountainvew Veterinary Services for care.
