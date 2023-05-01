CUMBERLAND — A Barton woman remained jailed Monday after she was arrested in a traffic stop on U.S. Route 220 in the Rawlings area and was found in possession of a "large amount" of fentanyl, according to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.
Tara Marie Goff, 30, was charged Saturday with possession of controlled dangerous substances, possession with intent to distribute narcotics and related offenses following the 8:20 p.m. stop made by an Allegany County deputy after Goff was observed driving in an erratic manner while traveling southbound on U.S. 220, police said.
A search of the vehicle resulted in Goff's arrest and seizure of fentanyl, methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia.
Goff remained in the Allegany County Detention Center as she awaited bail review Monday by a district court judge.
