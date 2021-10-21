KEYSER, W.Va. — Citing privacy concerns and recent events, Mineral County Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft said Tuesday the school system is looking at upgrading middle and high school bathrooms.
“It’s funny, you don’t really start paying attention to bathrooms until you’re paying attention to bathrooms,” Ravenscroft said during the Board of Education meeting Tuesday. “I thought, generally, they’re not as private as they could be, regardless of the issues.”
Bathroom access in schools has been debated on social media and at recent Board of Education meetings, following Ravenscroft’s announcement last month that transgender students are permitted to use the bathroom that corresponds with their expressed gender. The decision keeps with recent ones made by the U.S. Supreme Court, Ravenscroft said.
During the board’s Oct. 5 meeting, several county parents addressed the board in open session regarding their fears about the policy, while a student spoke in executive session.
The parents claimed that their children are fearful of being assaulted in school restrooms if transgender children are permitted to use the bathroom of their choosing. Studies show transgender youth are more in danger of being assaulted in school than their peers.
The stalls in schools currently, Ravenscroft said, “don’t offer much privacy” compared to more modern restrooms, which have higher walls and doors. Ravenscroft also noted that urinals in Keyser High School don’t have dividers between them, something he hadn’t noticed when he attended school there as a student, he said.
School personnel are in the early stages of examining what it would take to outfit all the facilities accordingly, Ravenscroft said, including determining the associated costs.
Ravenscroft confirmed by email Thursday that the decision to address privacy in school restrooms “was prompted by recent discussions and looking at an area which normally doesn’t receive much attention.”
“As I said at the meeting, I’ve never really paid much attention to bathroom stalls in our schools (or in any public restroom for that matter), but almost all public restrooms I’ve encountered could be more private,” he wrote. “It will be a positive improvement for anyone who would use our facilities to have a greater feeling of privacy.”
