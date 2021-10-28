CUMBERLAND — As Maryland’s annual bear hunt progressed this week, it continued to yield low results.
The hunt, in its 18th year, began Monday and continues through Friday in the state’s four westernmost counties.
As of Thursday morning, 39 bears had been checked in, Karina Stonesifer, Wildlife and Heritage Service game management associate director, said via email.
The county breakdown included 24 in Garrett, nine in Washington, four in Frederick and two in Allegany.
“The biggest bear so far was killed in Washington County (Wednesday) with an estimated live weight of 362 pounds,” she said.
At one time, the Department of Natural Resources had the option to extend the bear hunting season in order to increase the harvest. That recourse has never been utilized and is currently not available.
“Without an existing regulation in place, DNR does not have the authority to create a new season, so that is not an option for this year's hunting season,” Stonesifer said.
“Our seasons and bag limits are set on a two-year cycle and involve a lengthy public process,” she said. “While that process is set to occur this winter, it is not something that could be completed in time for the current season.”
