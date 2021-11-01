CUMBERLAND — Maryland’s 18th annual black bear season has ended with less than half the yield of last year’s hunt.
The hunt, in its 18th year, began Oct. 25 and ended Friday in the state’s four westernmost counties.
“The season total was 54,” Karina Stonesifer, Wildlife and Heritage Service game management associate director, said via email Monday.
The harvest breakdown by county was five in Frederick, six in Allegany, 10 in Washington and 33 in Garrett.
“The harvest was significantly lower than in years past and that was largely attributed to an abundance of natural food in the woods and the weather,” she said. “Hunters experienced everything from hot, cold, rain and wind all of which can certainly make hunting difficult.”
The heaviest bear taken this year had an estimated live weight of 362 pounds and was killed in Washington County, Stonesifer said.
Over the years, hundreds of black bears have been killed by vehicles on Maryland roads, while others died or had to be euthanized due to severe mange.
Bears in the past have also caused substantial damage to Maryland farm fields and livestock.
Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources typically receives various bear sightings and complaints each year.
DNR in 2020 increased the number of bear hunt permits from 800 to 950.
Despite the expansion, the harvest dipped that year, with 117 bears being checked in last year, as compared to 145 bruins bagged in 2019.
In 2018, 135 hunters killed a bear, while there were 131 taken in 2017.
The record number of bears harvested in Maryland stands at 167 in 2016. That year, the hunt was expanded from Garrett and Allegany to include Washington and Frederick counties.
At one time, the Department of Natural Resources had the option to extend the bear hunting season in order to increase the harvest. That recourse has never been utilized and is currently not available.
“We are heading into our biennial regulation cycle where we are thoroughly reviewing our seasons and bag limits for the next two hunting seasons,” Stonesifer said. “As part of that process we are taking a hard look at all of our seasons and bag limits, including black bear season.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.