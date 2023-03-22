CUMBERLAND — Cumberland Police Department Pfc. James Beck was presented the 2022 Officer of the Year Award at Tuesday’s Mayor and City Council meeting.
Beck, a father of three sons, has an extensive law enforcement background that includes work for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, said CPD Chief Chuck Ternent.
Beck also has three bachelor’s degrees, and served 23 years in the Air Force and its reserve that included a tour in Baghdad, Ternent said.
Today, Beck serves as a school resource officer for the CPD.
“It’s a hard job,” Ternent said. “There’s a lot to do in these schools.”
Beck is also a member of the police tactical unit, and instructor for the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program.
“We’re very proud of him,” Ternent said.
Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss thanked Beck for his work.
“You’re dealing with our future generations,” Morriss said. “We appreciate everything that you’re doing.”
In other city news:
As a security measure, the council voted for the second floor of Cumberland City Hall, which includes council chambers and a conference room, to be closed to the general public, with the exception of regularly scheduled public meetings.
The council authorized an agreement with The Kensington Senior Living Community to allow the city and its vendor to install a construction camera on the roof the building at 1 Baltimore St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.