BEDFORD, Pa. — An Alum Bank woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident Monday in Bedford County's King Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Melissa D. Draeger, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene following the 7:55 a.m. collision at the intersection of William Penn and Sarah Furnace roads, police said.
Police said Draeger was operating a 2007 Pontiac Torrent that struck the trailer of a vehicle operated by Roman B. Nazarkevych, 38, of Chicago.
Police said the accident occurred when Nazarkevych was traveling westbound on Sarah Furnace Road and failed to stop at a stop sign and a flashing light at the intersection. Nazarekvych was not injured.
