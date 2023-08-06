CUMBERLAND — A Pennsylvania man was arrested Friday when he traveled to Allegany County to meet a minor he had allegedly sexually solicited on social media, Cumberland Police said.
Edward Alan Clark, 30, of Bedford, was being held Sunday without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center on charges including sexual solicitation of a minor, soliciting child pornography and displaying an obscene item to a minor.
The investigation, which included the Combined County Criminal Investigation Unit, the Federal Bureau of Investigations Baltimore Child Exploitation Task Force and the Allegany County Narcotics Task Force, started when a complaint was taken by Cumberland Police.
An FBI agent posed as the minor online and made arrangements to meet Clark, police said, and he was arrested without incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.