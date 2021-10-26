BEDFORD, Pa. — A Bedford man died Monday when his vehicle traveled out of control on Evitts Creek Road in Cumberland Valley Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Brian K. Marsh, 65, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bedford County coroner following the 6:22 a.m. crash that reportedly occurred near Watson’s Pond, police said.
Marsh was operating a 2001 Volvo S-40 north when the vehicle traveled off the eastern shoulder, reentered the roadway and crossed the double line before striking a tree, police said.
Upon impact, the vehicle struck a second tree before coming to rest in the roadway.
Cumberland Valley Township Volunteer Fire Department also responded.
