CUMBERLAND — A woman killed early Saturday when the vehicle she was driving crashed into a residence on Bedford Road was identified Tuesday as 20-year-old Keri Shreve of Cumberland, according to Maryland State Police.
A juvenile passenger was injured in the 1:35 a.m. accident at 12918 Bedford Road and was taken to UPMC Western Maryland for treatment.
The occupants of the residential building were not injured. They were forced to vacate the property after it was determined unsafe due to the impact of the crash.
Police said the mishap occurred when a Mazda 2 passenger vehicle being operated northbound on Bedford Road traveled off the roadway and struck the residence.
