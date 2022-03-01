BEDFORD, Pa. — A teen driver was killed and three other people were taken to UPMC Altoona following a two-vehicle crash early Saturday in Bedford Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
The crash occurred in the 11000 block of U.S. 220 just after 7 a.m. when a northbound vehicle attempted to pass a slow-moving vehicle in its lane and entered the southbound lane where it struck a southbound vehicle with its left bumper, police said.
The driver of the southbound vehicle, a female resident of Bedford, was pronounced dead at the scene. A front-seat passenger in the vehicle suffered suspected serious injuries and was flown to UPMC Altoona for medical treatment, police said.
The driver and a passenger of the southbound vehicle were taken by ambulance to the Altoona hospital for treatment.
On-scene investigation determined the crash occurred when the southbound vehicle was struck by the left bumper of the northbound vehicle, police said.
Police said the crash remains under investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.