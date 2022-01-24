Cresaptown, MD (21502)

Today

Periods of snow. High 37F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.