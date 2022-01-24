Several area college basketball players set season and career marks this past week, headlined by Shepherd’s Abby Beeman, a former Frankfort star and two-time Times-News Area Player of the Year.
Abby Beeman, Jr. Shepherd
Beeman started off the week strong, scoring a game-high 19 points with eight assists in a 56-54 win over Millersville on Monday. Two days later, she scored 37 in a 81-75 triumph over Shippensburg, one point of the career-high 38 she had against Millersville last February.
Beeman connected on 13 of 21 field goals and 4 of 7 threes to go along with 10 assists for the double-double.
In a 63-47 loss to Kutztown on Saturday, Beeman scored five points and dished out a game-high eight assists. Beeman is averaging 19.5 points, 7.7 assists and 5.5 rebounds over 15 games.
Kamrin Weimer, R-Sr. Fairmont State
The former Southern standout scored a team-high 17 points on 6 of 10 shooting (5 of 7 on 3-pointers) to lead Fairmont State to a 68-59 win over Davis & Elkins on Wednesday
She then tallied 11 points with three rebounds and two assists in 96-77 win over Frostburg State on Saturday. Weimer is averaging nine points a game and shooting 48.8% (39-80) from beyond the arc in 15 games.
Sean Brown, Fr. Frostburg State
Brown, one of the area’s best scorers during his time at Mountain Ridge, scored a career-high 10 points on 3 of 5 shooting (4 of 5 from line) with six rebounds in 24 minutes in 76-67 win over West Virginia Wesleyan on Wednesday.
The freshman’s previous season high was six points, which he scored against West Liberty on Jan. 12.
Jansen Knotts, So. Waynesburg
Knotts, a Frankfort graduate, scored a team-high 18 points in a 71-51 loss to Westminster, making 7 of 13 field goals and all three of his 3-pointers to go with six boards and three assists on Tuesday
Knotts then tallied a career-high 21 points on 9 of 22 from the field, adding 10 boards for the double-double in a 78-56 win over Bethany on Thursday
Yet, just two days later, Knotts surpassed that career-high night with a 23-point outburst in a 76-62 win over Grove City on Saturday. Knotts shot an efficient 9 of 14 from the field and 5 of 7 from the line.
Knotts is averaging 11 points and 6.2 rebounds a game on 43.4% shooting.
Bryson Wilt, So. Waynesburg
Wilt, who was a star point guard at Southern, scored nine points in the loss to Westminster with a team-high four assists, adding four boards on Tuesday
Wilt then scored four points with three assists and four rebounds Thursday against Bethany. On Saturday, the sophomore scored seven points with a season-high five assists in the win over Grove City.
Wilt is averaging 6.7 points and 2.6 assists a game.
Madi Dayton, Fr. Waynesburg
Dayton, who is the second-leading scorer in Calvary history, made her first career start in a 60-55 loss to Grove City on Saturday, scoring four points and pulling down seven boards.
Dayton is averaging 5.5 points and 4.6 rebounds a game.
Makenna Douthitt, So. WVU Potomac State
The former Frankfort star and girls Player of the Year scored a career-high 29 points in win over Butler Community College on Wednesday. Douthitt’s previous career-high was 26, which she scored in a win over Jamestown on Nov. 13.
The sophomore also notched a season-high 17 rebounds and shot 12 of 19 from the field and 5 of 6 from the line. Douthitt is averaging 16.3 points per game on 45% shooting, 69.9% from line, and 9.4 rebounds a night through 15 games
Alexis Turner, So. WVU Potomac State
Turner scored 10 points with five assists and four rebounds in a 74-63 win over Butler Community College Wednesday
The former Keyser Golden Tornado is averaging 12.1 points per game in 15 games, shooting 75% from the line
Kelsey O’Neal, Fr. WVU Potomac State
O’Neal, an All-Area first-teamer at Allegany, scored four points and pulled down 10 boards against Butler Community and tied Turner with a game-high five dimes.
O’Neal is scoring 12.1 points a game, pulling down 9.1 boards, shooting 46.5% from field and 76.1% from the line in 15 games
Lindsey Rinker, Fr. WVU Potomac State
Rinker (Moorefield) scored four points in win over Butler. Rinker is averaging 4.9 points a game through 15 games.
Rinker was a three-sport athlete as a Yellow Jacket, competing in basketball, volleyball and softball.
Dalton Wiles, Fr. Garrett College
Wiles, a Southern grad, scored nine points on 3 of 11 shooting with four boards and three assists in a 82-76 loss to CCBC Catonsville on Friday. At the time of publish, no information was available form Garrett’s 79-64 win over CC Beaver County on Sunday afternoon.
