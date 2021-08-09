CUMBERLAND — Del. Wendell Beitzel announced Monday that he will not seek reelection at the end of his term and instead retire, closing out a career in public service that spanned three decades.
“I have decided not to seek reelection to the Maryland House of Delegates for District 1A for a fifth term in 2022,” Beitzel said in an emailed statement.
Beitzel’s seat serves all of Garrett County and a large portion of western Allegany County.
“After considerable deliberation and consultation with family members and friends, I have concluded it is time to retire after serving out my fourth term as a member of the Maryland House of Delegates,” he said.
A Republican, Beitzel was first elected to the House of Delegates in 2006.
“I won the Republican primary over four other Republicans seeking the position and handily won the general election over my Democratic opponent in the 2006 election,” Beitzel said.
Beitzel went on to win reelection in 2010, 2014 and 2018. He has served on the Health and Government Operation and the Appropriations committees as well as numerous subcommittees and boards.
“Western Maryland is a very special place to all of us who work and live here. It is and has been a tremendous honor and privilege to have been given the opportunity to serve you in the House of Delegates. I am grateful and deeply humbled by your support,” he said.
During his career in Annapolis he served on the Transportation and Environment Subcommittee, Capital Budget Subcommittee and the Personnel Oversite Committee, the House Rules Committee, Spending Affordability Committee and the Audit Committee.
He has been chairman of the Western Maryland Delegation, Garrett County House Delegation, co-chair of the Rural Maryland Caucus and co-chair of the Maryland Legislative Sportsmen’s Caucus, while serving on the Veterans Caucus and Tourism Development Board.
Beitzel had special thanks for state Sen. George Edwards, who announced his retirement in July, for his years of “leadership and friendship.”
“He’s been a great voice for Western Maryland and he’ll be missed,” Beitzel said.
Beitzel said he was proud of what he’s accomplished as a delegate.
“First and foremost, I want to thank all of the citizens of Allegany and Garrett counties who voted for and supported me, which provided the opportunity to become a member of the Maryland House of Delegates. It has been a distinct honor and privilege to serve you here in the district and in Annapolis.”
Beitzel’s term ends in January 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.