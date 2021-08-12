Bel Air Crime Watch will meet Aug. 17. Aug 12, 2021 Aug 12, 2021 CUMBERLAND — The Bel Air Crime Watch will meet Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Bel Air Pavilion.The speaker will be Del. Mike McKay. The event is open to the public. For more information, call Tom Hutter at 240-727-5816. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Bel Air Watch Crime Mike Mckay Event Tom Hutter Cumberland Trending Video COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries WALKER, GLENN Mar 29, 1932 - Jun 18, 2021 GREEN, Lloyd May 5, 1924 - Aug 12, 2021 TROUTMAN JR., David Jan 20, 1982 - Aug 12, 2021 RINGLER, Henry Oct 29, 1939 - Aug 12, 2021 HOTT, Brian Aug 1, 1968 - Aug 12, 2021 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPHOTOS/VIDEO: Driver injured as car collides with tractor-trailerSUV driver runs into tractor-trailer on interstate, seriously hurtSuspect attacks officers, bailiff at district courtMasks required for ACPS startLaVale man jailed in alleged rape in Garrett CountyPolice: Man threatens to jump from Memorial BridgeBerkeley County woman killed in Hampshire County crashLocal COVID-19 cases increase, vaccination rates remain lowUPDATE: City police say missing woman OKCause of fatal LaVale fire likely to be ruled undetermined Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
