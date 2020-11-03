CUMBERLAND — Newcomer Crystal Bender and incumbents Tammy Fraley and David Bohn won election to the Allegany County Board of Education in unofficial results from Tuesday’s general election. Incumbent and veteran educator Ed Root finished out of the running in fourth place.
Six candidates were running for three open seats.
Bender garnered 10,368 votes, followed by Fraley with 9,970, Bohn with 9,545, Root with 8,630, Linda Widmyer with 8,149 and Steve Lewis 7,650.
The unofficial results included early voting, mail-in votes received by Tuesday and in-person votes at six voting centers.
Yet to be counted are mail-in ballots postmarked by Nov. 3 and provisional ballots.
School board members serve four-year terms. Fraley first won election in 2016 and serves as the board president.
Bohn was elected in 2017. Although BOE terms are for four years, the rules required the lowest vote-getter in the 2017 election, which was Bohn, to run again in just two years. The 2017 election was impacted by the death of board member Loralee Farrell.
Bender, Fraley and Bohn will join Bob Farrell and Debra Frank on the five-member board. Elections for the school board are staggered so not all the seats are open at once. The seats held by Farrell and Frank will be up for election in 2022.
Root has spent a lifetime in Maryland’s school system, including a four-year term on the state school board. Root had retired from the local school board but was brought back when Gov. Larry Hogan appointed him to fill the seat of Wayne Foote, who was removed from his seat in October 2019.
