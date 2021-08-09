ROMNEY, W.Va. — A Berkeley County woman was killed early Monday when she lost control of her vehicle on U.S. Route 50 near the intersection of A.A. Rogers Road in the Augusta area, according to the Hampshire County Sheriff's Office.
The identity of the victim was being withheld pending notification of next of kin, Sheriff Nathan J. Sions said.
Sions said the woman was driving a Chrysler Sebring about 5 a.m. when the vehicle traveled off the roadway and struck the guardrail, a brick pillar and a tree before coming to rest.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Sgt. Stuart Davis of the sheriff's office at 304-822-3562.
Hampshire County EMS and Augusta and North River volunteer fire departments also responded.
