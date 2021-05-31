CUMBERLAND — A West Virginia man was arrested Sunday after allegedly attempting to break into an Oak Street home and threatening to burn it down.
Cumberland Police said Gary Andrew Ring, 27, of Berkeley Springs called an unidentified victim at the home more than 100 times and sent a text message threatening arson. He allegedly tried to enter the home, but fled before police arrived.
Ring was found a short time later and taken to UPMC Western Maryland for an unrelated medical issue.
He was later arrested via warrant on charges including fourth-degree attempted burglary, arson threat, telephone misuse, stalking and harassment.
Ring remained jailed without bound Monday at the Allegany County Detention Center.
