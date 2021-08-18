CUMBERLAND — City Councilman Seth Bernard said Tuesday he would resign from the council Sept. 8.
Bernard made the announcement at the close of the regularly scheduled council meeting. He cited the growing demands of his career with IBM and the responsibilities of family life as the reasons for his departure.
Bernard was serving his second term. He was first elected in November 2014.
Bernard said he was proud of the accomplishments made during his tenure and said the city "is on the right track."
The city is expected to take letters of interest from those wanting to fill Bernard's seat. Mayor Ray Morris and current council members Rock Cioni, Eugene Frazier and Laurie Marchini will interview the candidates before making a selection.
Bernard resides in Cumberland with his wife, Jewel, and their children, Kennedy and Coen.
