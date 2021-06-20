KEYSER, W.Va. — West Virginia University Medicine Potomac Valley Hospital recently acquired the family practice owned by Dr. Charles Bess located at 514 New Creek Highway. The hospital will operate the clinic under the name Potomac Valley Family Practice.
Bess opened the practice in 1994, following the completion of his family medicine residency. Since then, he has offered family medicine services to the residents of Mineral County and surrounding areas. The hospital will continue those services with the added benefit of being part of the West Virginia University Health System.
“My primary goal has always been to provide high quality care within the community,” Bess said. “This partnership with Potomac Valley Hospital and the WVU Health System will strengthen our services and increase continuity of patient care between my practice and the hospital.”
Bess has worked with Potomac Valley for many years, having served as its medical director since 2010. In this position, he plays an integral part in the development and improvement of strategies within the hospital, focusing on hospital policies, protocols, and procedures. Bess has also had a leadership role in the Virtual ICU Program, which is a joint partnership with intensivists at WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital to care for patients in the intensive care unit at Potomac Valley.
“The hospital has innovated by leaps and bounds over the past couple of years, and I’m thrilled to be working more closely with the hospital and its leadership team,” Bess said.
As a clinic of the hospital, Potomac Valley Family Practice will continue serving the residents of Mineral County, much as it had before. Patient care will still continue with Bess and Martie Helmick, a nurse practitioner, for all primary care services. Lab draws, as well as X-ray radiographic services, will continue to be available at the location.
