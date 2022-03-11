CUMBERLAND — A powerful storm expected to impact the area Saturday could turn out to be the “biggest event” of the winter season.
Up to a half-foot of snow, winds gusting more than 40 mph and cold temperatures were expected Saturday in Allegany County, with more severe conditions in Garrett County, forecasters said Thursday.
“There is still some uncertainly in the storm track,” said Accuweather senior meteorologist Paul Walker. “It’s going to start Friday night as rain before turning sharply colder and changing over to snow. There will be a pretty quick drop in temperatures.”
Up to a foot of snow was forecast in parts of Garrett County.
“There could be times when blizzard-like conditions occur with reduced visibility,” Walker said. "It’s going to be dangerous driving during the afternoon Saturday traveling west.”
The late-winter storm system is typical of the region’s weather in March.
“You get all sorts of weather in March,” said Walker.
Tim Thomas, a National Weather Service observer in Cumberland, said the storm has the potential to be the "biggest event of the winter season.”
“One thing is certain — there is going to be a lot wind and we are going to feel it,” he said.
Chad Merrill, prognosticator for the Hagerstown Town and Country Almanack, said snowfall totals would vary throughout the region, and the wind would allow for blowing and drifting of snow.
He also cautioned of the potential for power outages created by the high winds.
Temperatures were forecast to be in the 40s Sunday and back in the 60s next week.
