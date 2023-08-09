CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State lawmakers on Tuesday signed off on a number of bills that they hope will address long-standing issues in West Virginia’s jails and prisons.
The state’s jails crisis, including its 30% correctional officer vacancy, was a central reason why Gov. Jim Justice called a special session Sunday afternoon. The National Guard has been filling in as correctional officers at a cost of nearly $20 million, and lawmakers heard this week that jail cooks, therapists and others regularly fill in, as well.
The Senate and House completed the following bills related to jails:
• Senate Bill 1005 would provide $2.1 million to the Department of Corrections to increase the starting pay for correctional officers.
• Senate Bill 1003 and Senate Bill 1004 gave the DCR around $6 million to allow for two bonuses for non-uniformed employees, which includes cooks and therapists. The workers will receive roughly $2,300 upon hiring then another $2,300 in March 2024.
• Senate Bill 1007 would require 31 municipalities in the state to reimburse their county commissions for jail fees in certain circumstances to help cover the cost of operating the jails.
• Senate Bill 1006 would extend the time that identification cards issued by the DCR to people released from jails are valid to 180 days.
• Senate Bill 1009 would prohibit the state-use of funds for surgeries for inmates that a medical professional determines are not medically necessary. The bill was amended by lawmakers to include contraception as being medically necessary and require a medical professional to deem what procedures or treatment are appropriate for those incarcerated.
• Senate Bill 1039 would make a supplementary appropriation of $8.3 million to the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority.
The legislative efforts to address jails issues, including other appropriations, will cost $25 million.
While lawmakers were busy discussing these bills Tuesday, a lawsuit was filed on Tuesday against Gov. Justice and other leaders over working conditions in the state’s regional jails and prisons.
