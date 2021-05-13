UPMC Western Maryland
Vera and Desmond Denton, a son, Robin Gabriel Denton, May 11, 2021.
KITTERY POINT, Maine — David Robert Gibson Jr., 22, passed away in the early hours of Sunday, May 9, 2021. He was born Sept. 28, 1998, in Cumberland. He is originally from Cumberland but resided with Steve and James Lawrence in Kittery Point, Maine. He was the son of Crystal Gibson, 46, and …
RAWLINGS David Lee Nash, 81, of Rawlings, died Tuesday, May 11, 2021. At his request, there will be no visitation or services. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory, Keyser, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
