Darrell and Amy Sommerlatt, a daughter, Hazel Sierra Sommerlatt, Nov. 8, 2020, in Los Angeles, Calif. Paternal grandparents are Darrell Sommerlatt and Margaret Dalton, Cumberland. Maternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Richard Barth, Washington, D.C.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video