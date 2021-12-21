Darrell and Amy Sommerlatt, a daughter, Hazel Sierra Sommerlatt, Nov. 8, 2020, in Los Angeles, Calif. Paternal grandparents are Darrell Sommerlatt and Margaret Dalton, Cumberland. Maternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Richard Barth, Washington, D.C.
CUMBERLAND — Mary Dolores "Dee" Wolford Thomas, 92, of Cumberland, died Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at her home. The Upchurch Funeral Home, P.A., Cumberland, is handling the arrangements, which will be announced at a later date.
GILMORE — Joseph H. Crawford Sr. sadly passed away on Dec. 13, 2021. He was a beloved father to his three young sons. His memorial took place Dec. 19, 2021, at The Potter's Place Christian Ministries.
