Chris and Caitlin Fike, Riverdale Park, a daughter, Genevieve Stewart Fike, March 10, 2021, at Holy Cross Hospital, Silver Spring. Maternal grandparents are Fritzy and Jay Monahan, Cheverly. Paternal grandparents are Ken and Lynn Fike, Frostburg. Great-grandparents are Ken Kennedy, Frostburg, and the late Enid Kennedy and the late Ray and Lilly Fike, Finzel.
Births
Obituaries
CUMBERLAND — Alfred Anthony "Tony" Williams, 83, passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. Committal services Monday, June 7, 2021, at 11 a.m. MVC-Rocky Gap. Adams Family Funeral Home, P.A., 404 Decatur St., Cumberland, is handling arrangements. www.AdamsFamilyFuneralHome.com.
