Chris and Caitlin Fike, Riverdale Park, a daughter, Genevieve Stewart Fike, March 10, 2021, at Holy Cross Hospital, Silver Spring. Maternal grandparents are Fritzy and Jay Monahan, Cheverly. Paternal grandparents are Ken and Lynn Fike, Frostburg. Great-grandparents are Ken Kennedy, Frostburg, and the late Enid Kennedy and the late Ray and Lilly Fike, Finzel.

