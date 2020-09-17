UPMC Western Maryland
Jamie L. Stewart and Dustin Wolford, a daughter Sept. 9, 2020. Paternal grandparents are Vickye Wood and Coy Wood. Maternal grandparents are Donna Crosten and John Crosten.
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. - Harold C. Brode, 96, of Elizabethtown, passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. Mr. Brode was a World War II veteran of the U.S. Army and the U.S. Air Force from March 9, 1943, to April 29, 1949. His unit was awarded five Bronze Stars for participating in five major campaig…
