BALTIMORE - Sarah Avirett Hoover, 76, of Baltimore, formerly of Cumberland, died Tuesday, March 24. Mrs. Hoover was born and raised in Cumberland and was a 1962 graduate of Allegany High School. She was the daughter of the late James and Sarah (Sharp) Avirett. Mrs. Hoover graduated from the …
CUMBERLAND - Sandra Kay "Sandy" Chirdon, age 69, of Cumberland, died on March 26, 2020. Born in Frostburg, on March 8, 1951, she was the beloved daughter of the late Myrle W. Layton and Lois E. Myers Layton. Sandra grew up in the Finzel area and graduated from Beall High School in Frostburg …
SEBRING, Fla. - George T. McDowell Jr. passed Sunday, March 15, 2020. Survivors: Wife, Kathy Enlow McDowell, and children, Elaine Roberts, Joseph McDowell. Preceded in death by parents, George and Reba (Arthur) McDowell; son, Tom McDowell.
