CUMBERLAND — The death of a 15-year-old boy who was found unconscious Tuesday evening in a dormitory on Fayette Street is under investigation by the Cumberland Police Department and the Allegany County Combined Criminal Investigation Unit.
City police and Cumberland Fire Department ambulance personnel responded about 7 p.m. to the 100 block of Fayette Street.
"Responding units began lifesaving efforts; however, the young man was pronounced dead at the scene," Cumberland Police Chief Chuck Ternent said.
The cause of death was not known Wednesday. The body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for autopsy.
Police said there were no signs of foul play or drug abuse at the scene.
The teen was a student at Bishop Walsh High School attending as an exchange student from Brazil and was a member of the basketball team, Ternent said. He was residing in the LaSalle House, a privately-owned dormitory that houses Bishop Walsh students.
Pastoral personnel as well as coaches, counselors and school officials have been working with students and providing support and grief counseling.
"The Cumberland Police Department would like to express our condolences, and our hearts go out to the family, students, coaches and others affected by this untimely death," Ternent said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.