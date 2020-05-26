CUMBERLAND — Bishop Walsh School will hold virtual ceremonies for athletic awards and honor societies recognition May 27; kindergarten graduation, June 3; fifth grade recognition, June 4; eighth grade graduation, June 5; and senior sending, June 11. 

Locker cleanout and textbook/iPad drop off is scheduled for June 8-11. Graduation is set for June 12 at 5:30 p.m. with limited attendance.

For more information, visit www.bishopwalsh.org or the BW Facebook page.

 

