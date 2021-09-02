CUMBERLAND — Bishop Walsh basketball standout Malik Bowman announced Tuesday he’s turning pro, joining the startup league Overtime Elite and forgoing his high school and collegiate eligibility.
The class of 2023 prospect will earn a six-figure salary, receiving a minimum of $100,000 a year and bonuses, to play in the Atlanta-based league that currently features 19 of the top high school juniors and seniors. The league is backed by the likes of Jeff Bezos, Kevin Durant and Drake.
OTE is coached by Kevin Ollie, who won a national title with the UConn Huskies; the team will compete against prep schools and international squads.
Players will work with a year-round training staff to prepare to compete in the G League and NBA draft. Academic tutoring is also offered.
Bowman is ranked 28th in the country by ESPN and held offers from Maryland, Georgetown, Ohio State and West Virginia among others, before signing on to play in the new league starting in September.
“To my Bishop Walsh family — the teachers, faculty, coaching staff, my teammates and especially Coach Dan Prete, thank you,” the 6-foot-8 Bowman wrote on his Instagram. “Thank you for your support and pushing me to be a great student-athlete. You all have been a huge help in my journey.
“With that being said, I am proud to announce that I have decided to take my talents and continue my academic career at Overtime Elite.”
Though the loss of Bowman is a significant one for Prete and the Spartans as they enter their second season in the National Interscholastic Basketball Conference, Bishop Walsh did bolster its roster over the summer adding a trio of talented transfers.
Bryce Lindsay is playing his senior season with the Spartans by way of basketball powerhouse Baltimore Polytechnic Institute. The 6-foot-3 combo guard listed a top six of Marquette, Xavier, Virginia Tech, Oklahoma State, Georgetown and Texas A&M.
TJ Robinson comes to Cumberland from Teaneck High School in New Jersey; he’s listed as a top-25 point guard by ESPN for the Class of 2024.
Gavin Walsh, a 6-foot-7 forward from Baltimore and Lindsay’s AAU teammate, transferred in from Loyola Blakefield for his final two high school seasons.
