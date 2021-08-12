CUMBERLAND — Bishop Walsh is entering the school year with a new outlook on art, after art teacher Erica Fabrizio spent much of the summer remodeling the school’s art facilities.
The former art space, which amounted to an elementary classroom, a middle/high school classroom and a storage closet was transformed to a digital arts lab, a large dedicated arts room, a ceramics studio and a collaborative think space.
The project began to gain traction in January, shortly after Fabrizio mentioned to a friend, a Bishop Walsh alumnus, the need for a renovated space. Within a short period of time, current students’ parents and alumnus gathered the funds required to make Fabrizio’s dream a reality.
“We upgraded legitimately everything. We added an entire sculpture and ceramic studio,” Fabrizio said. “We’ve added a complete digital aspect to the program, so now every student will be learning digital art. We added the ceramics for fine motor skills; it’s something they need to get their hands on. They’re interested in digital art. Just because I want to teach them traditional get their hands dirty sort of stuff, we can’t deny that’s where we’re going, so we’ll teach them graphic design, we’ll teach them digital media.”
The last year, Fabrizio’s first with Bishop Walsh, proved challenging on the arts program and the children, but also rewarding. With COVID-19 restrictions, it made it difficult for them to get their hands on projects they wanted to, but with what they could do, said Fabrizio, they blossomed.
“It was almost therapeutic for them to be able to do this during the pandemic, to express themselves,” said Connie Milligan, director, administrations and communications at Bishop Walsh.
The goal, initially, was to have the project done before the end of last school year; however, shipping delays and restrictions slowed the process. So the renovated facility has yet to get a full run like it soon will, but the school has been able already to tap into its potential, holding a weeklong art bootcamp the second week of July.
“We had 33 kids — not just from BW, from other local schools,” said Fabrizio. “They got to do print making, ceramics, sculpture, painting — water colors, oil pastels — all in five days. I think they probably walked away with 25 projects.”
The majority of the camp was held outside or in the cafeteria where students could be spaced out. The school was still a bit concerned about coronavirus restrictions, said Milligan.
On top of changing the physical space, Fabrizio is also changing the curriculum, teaching students from an early age about famous artists, who they were and how their art looked. By the time they’re seniors, she said, she wants them to be able to go to a museum and give her a tour.
“We’ve gotten beyond the construction paper. They’re learning things they would get in an art program at an art school or college,” said Fabrizio. “My hope is they’re never afraid of that blank canvas.”
