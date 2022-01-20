KEYSER, W.Va. — While a range of potential solutions were discussed during last week's meeting between CSX Transportation officials, local, state and federal authorities and Keyser residents, no permanent fix was identified to prevent trains from blocking the crossings on the city's North End.
During the meeting at the Cornell Street fire station, North End residents voiced their concerns for an hour and a half. That part of the city, located between the train tracks and Potomac River, has experienced trains staying on the crossing for more than two hours at times, blocking vehicles from getting in and out and creating a potential obstacle in the event of an emergency.
The meeting concluded without a clear-cut solution in place, but Del. Gary Howell said that they would keep examining the problem.
Jason Bishop, CSX regional community affairs and safety manager, told the crowd that trains blocking the tracks was an "unavoidable" part of the business's presence in the city, but that they do hope to get trains moving again quickly.
West Virginia state law bars railroad companies from allowing their trains to stop and block traffic for more than 10 minutes, and they may be fined increasing amounts for continuing to violate the law, beginning with $150 for the first offense.
Long-term fixes like adding a ramp to the Keyser-McCoole Memorial Bridge, if they are even feasible, would take years to achieve, state highway officials said during the meeting. One potential short-term solution discussed was the use of all-terrain vehicles to transport patients in the event of an emergency. Keyser Mayor Damon Tillman asked the transportation company to give the city $100,000 for the construction of a shelter meant to house those vehicles.
Keyser Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mike Cannon said the company has a reserve engine that could be kept in storage near the North End for use in the event of an emergency.
"If we had a place to store it over there, we could keep that engine in service so that we would have an engine on the North End if something happened. We just have to get the personnel there," he said. "If you don't have the personnel, it doesn't matter what equipment you have."
While use of a large nearby culvert was discussed for emergency access, that presents its own challenges, some said.
Rodney Whaley of the Federal Railroad Administration, who spent a week in town observing conditions near the affected crossings and talking to Keyser residents about their experience, said he visited the culvert during his stay with two others.
That day, Whaley said, "it was as slick as it could be," with standing water a foot deep.
"One of the gentlemen made a statement and said 'Well, Rodney, would you take your mother through there?' That's a good question," Whaley said. "If I knew that that's all I had, then the answer would be yes. Would I prefer that there would be another way? Of course. It's not a perfect solution, but it is a solution. It is most certainly not the solution that we want to live with long term."
During a phone interview Wednesday, Tillman said the meeting was "bittersweet," in that the volume of folks in attendance illustrated what a potential problem the blockages present.
"It was nice to have them all together, but we had the meeting, and there was no resolution," Tillman said.
Despite the lack of resolution, Tillman said the meeting was productive.
"I'm glad we could all come together," he said. "I just hope for the best."
