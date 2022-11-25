CUMBERLAND — As inflation soars across the country, local stores offered a variety of sales to help shoppers stretch their dollars on Black Friday.
According to The Associated Press, analysts consider the Black Friday weekend, which includes Cyber Monday, a key barometer of shoppers’ willingness to spend, particularly this year.
The period between Thanksgiving and Christmas represents about 20% of the retail industry’s annual sales, AP reported.
In and around Cumberland, some merchants on Friday talked of store bargains aimed to increase customer flow.
Charis Winery owner Chuck Park said Black Friday specials at the store, which will run through Monday, include four new wine releases, a chocolate-orange port desert wine for $20, and a build-your-own olive oil and vinegar six-bottle set in a gift box for $25.
“It’s fairly quiet right now,” he said. “The foot traffic is definitely down.”
Business at Country Club Mall was “moderate,” said security director Josh McLaughlin.
“It’s actually been pretty steady,” he said.
Mall traffic has decreased from what it was many years ago, and Friday’s shopping volume was about equal to that of last year’s, McLaughlin said of folks “just looking for Black Friday sales.”
Jennifer Bishop, owner of Back Alley Crafts & Tarts in Keyser, West Virginia, said the store’s Black Friday special, which runs through Saturday, features tarts, which are scented candle melts used in warmers, for $3 per bag.
“It’s been pretty busy,” she said. “A lot better than last year.”
Black Friday has historically been profitable for Cove Creek Outfitters in Bedford, Pennsylvania, said sales manager Lauren Clark.
This year was no exception.
“Everything is going good,” Clark said of shopping at the store, which offers brand-name clothing, firearms and footwear. “We’ve been busy.”
Katharine Dubansky, owner/farmer at Backbone Hemp in Oakland, said that rather than make a big deal of Black Friday, she focused on preparations to sell goods at the town’s Mountain Fresh Farmers Market on Saturday.
“Right now I’m just packing up some of our products,” she said and added that her farm has been in business for 23 years and offers a reliable and trustworthy source of CBD merchandise. “As a small local business, we appreciate (customers’) support.”
