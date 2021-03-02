CUMBERLAND — Local Black leaders came together recently for a discussion of what, collectively, ails them.
Over the course of a two-hour Zoom event, the panelists for the virtual “How History and our Race Impacts our Health” event, hosted by the Allegany County branch of the NAACP, discussed topics at the intersection of history, health care and race. The conversation included panelists’ personal experiences with physical and mental health and the different ways Black people are sometimes discriminated against when seeking medical attention.
Allegany NAACP Vice President Ian Robinson, who moderated the panel, opened the discussion by asking what came to mind first when thinking of the history of Black health care.
Washington County NAACP Vice President Fred Chavis spoke first, saying that he thought first of the Tuskegee experiments, a 40-year study in which public health officials in Alabama observed the effects of untreated syphilis on hundreds of Black men, rather than providing them with the free medical care as promised, or even giving them an accurate diagnosis.
“That’s what got to me,” Chavis said, “and I think it has created a huge mistrust. That’s just one example that created mistrust with Black Americans and health care.”
Artie Travis, Frostburg State University’s vice president of student affairs, said that he first thinks of access to health insurance and “fair, equitable treatment,” and the lack thereof that Black people have long faced when seeking medical attention.
“Obviously, this goes all the way back to when they brought us over on the boat,” Allegany NAACP President Tifani Fisher said of her initial thoughts. “We were treated unfairly and put in harsh conditions just to get over here.”
It’s hard to pick just one instance, she said, and agreed they’ve all created mistrust. There have been some movements in the Black community to reinvigorate the fight for better care, Fisher said, but those discussions ultimately have fallen flat.
“I mean, they’ve abused black women’s bodies,” Fisher said. “Then we were used as test dummies to figure out what women’s health was. ... So just the mistrust and the misinformation about how our health care is given to us.”
To “bring a little positivity to the table,” Nikita Green, the health chair for the Allegany NAACP, said she thinks of the country’s first Black doctor to practice with a medical degree, Dr. James McCune Smith.
“We’ve evolved as a people from our bodies being used on a plantation and being abused to being medical professionals,” Green said.
On the subject of the Black female experience with health care, Fisher said she has personally experienced medical professionals doubting the severity of her condition.
She recalled getting so sick last year that she required emergency surgery, as well as another time when she broke her foot. In both cases, Fisher said, doctors doubted her pain but friends and loved ones advocating on her behalf were able to help her get the necessary treatment.
She urged Black women to get to know themselves and their own bodies, but said even that might not always be enough.
“How loud do you have to scream before you’re heard?” Fisher said.
Black women have a higher incidence rate of many diseases, Green noted, and said that can be traced back to Jim Crow laws that prevented Black people from accessing proper care in the first place.
That long history of mistreatment can affect more of one’s present circumstance than it may seem, Green said, so mindfulness can be not only helpful but necessary.
“Awareness and education, and self-care is definitely essential,” Green said. “And so is learning about our bodies. Our bodies are our temples, so we have to take care of our temples and we have to demand that these health professionals also take care of our temples.”
Black men are not exempt from the ill effects of stress, either. Travis spoke about his experience with depression after the death of his wife.
“It took me six months before I said ‘OK, I tell students every day, go see a counselor,’” Travis said. “And I said to myself, ‘Well, I need to do what I’m telling them to do.’”
Chavis agreed with Travis that Black men, and men in general, are expected to shoulder their burdens in silence. Going to see a therapist is viewed as “a weakness” by some, Chavis said, and holding those emotions in can affect physical health, too.
“We try to keep everything in house, we hold everything in, the trauma that we face every single day,” Chavis said. “It’s just being a Black man, it takes a toll on you. And I think mental health is one of the crippling effects for most Black men and I think that’s what leads to all of these other health issues with us.”
Robinson said he’s made it a point to be candid about his own experience with depression because he feels that openness can help others.
“It takes being honest with yourself to say ‘There’s a problem, I need help,’” Robinson said. “Like Fred said, find somebody that you can confide in, anybody that you can talk to that knows how to help you, and go on from there.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.