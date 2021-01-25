CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Construction of the Black Rock wind farm, which will straddle the Mineral and Grant county line, is underway, Gov. Jim Justice said Monday.
The 115-megawatt farm is expected to begin operating later this year, parent company Clearway Energy Group said in a press release. The farm is projected to increase the state’s wind production capacity by 15%. Justice said the farm’s construction shows that West Virginia has become “a diversified state” in its industries.
“We don’t want to forget how important they are, because one coal mine job, one job, the multiplier effects of that is unbelievable,” Justice said. “But we want to ... welcome the alternatives and everything, and this wind farm will absolutely amp up our wind production in this great state in a big way.”
Construction of the wind farm is expected to generate at least 200 jobs and generate millions of dollars of spending in the community.
“Once Black Rock is operational, Clearway will be among the leading taxpayers in Grant and Mineral counties with Black Rock paying $5.7 million in property taxes to the counties and $9 million in Business & Occupation taxes to the state over the life of the project,” the release says. “Clearway has also established the Black Rock Community Benefit Fund, which will donate $50,000 to local nonprofits every year throughout the project’s lifespan.”
“It’s all good stuff,” Justice said. “And so as we go forward, I can’t be any happier. I absolutely want to embrace any and all coming to this great state. ... This is just another welcome announcement to all the goodness that’s happening in West Virginia right now.”
Clearway also operates the Pinnacle Wind Farm in Mineral County, company CEO Craig Cornelius noted during the press conference. That farm, which has been in the county since 2012 and is located just five miles from the Black Rock site, is also slated for $80 million in upgrades.
Of the more than $200 million that will be invested for capital, Cornelius said, “We expect $52 million will be spent directly on payroll and services during the construction process, most of which is going to local contractors and businesses.”
The project will have 23 turbines supplied by Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. Construction is being led by Reed & Reed and Bechtel Corporation.
The company will host a job fair in the spring to hire for operations and maintenance roles at Black Rock, Cornelius said, and also plans to launch a pilot program geared toward those with a background in coal who want to make the shift to working with wind. That program would culminate with participants receiving jobs at Black Rock, he said, noting that many of their current operators made that shift.
“To sum it all up, governor, we’re thrilled to be starting construction on Black Rock,” Cornelius said. “We’re proud to continue West Virginia’s long history of energy production, and we’re bullish on the Mountain State’s future as a hub for innovation investments like that.”
Del. Ruth Rowan, a Republican whose district includes Hampshire County and a portion of Mineral, lauded the company as good corporate citizens for the region.
“They have helped in growing things here locally,” Rowan said. “They give generously to Ashby’s Fort, which is encouraging tourism here in Mineral County, and they contribute to the local libraries. So they’re also not only investing in the economy now, but in the future with our children.”
Mineral County Chamber of Commerce President Randy Crane agreed.
“I cannot adequately state what Clearway Energy has meant to Mineral County, our community, our nonprofits and to the Chamber,” Crane said. “Every person from Clearway has gone way out of their way to be a good neighbor and help us, beyond expectations. It’s just fun. Any time I have to deal with Clearway, it’s a good day. So I’m really grateful for just how easy it’s been to work with them and I’m really grateful to the state for doing their part to make this happen. The chamber supports all forms of energy in West Virginia, and I believe that renewable energy is a bold step toward the future of clean energy.”
