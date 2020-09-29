DAVIS, W.Va. — Two Tucker County state parks will receive more than $12 million in upgrades, Gov. Jim Justice announced during a press conference last week.
Both Blackwater Falls State Park and Canaan Valley Resort are slated for significant work focused on enhancing their amenities. At Blackwater Falls, where the news conference was held Thursday afternoon, the park’s lodge is slated for a $4.7 million renovation. Work will also be done on the park’s campgrounds, cabins and bathhouses.
More than $8.2 million will be spent at Canaan Valley on improvements to cabins and lodges, tennis courts, bicycle trails and other utilities and amenities.
Justice touted the work being done at the two parks as well as others across the state as indicative of government taking the sort of pride that will improve West Virginia.
“I want to have solutions and results,” Justice said, adding that traditionally bureaucracy stalls progress. “We have the greatest people, we have the greatest resources, we’re within a rock’s throw of two-thirds of the population of the country, absolutely we have the most unbelievable seasons. So ... why can’t we make this go? A lot of the reason is because we’re sitting out here in the city ... and never took the time to become really proud of our own pot.”
Justice said he believes that pride is necessary for attracting visitors and new residents.
“At the end of the day, I’m really, really proud,” Justice said. “We’re going to continue to do greatness all over the state, and as we do, more and more and more people are going to come and more and more opportunities are going to sprout up for us.”
Division of Natural Resources Director Steve McDaniel said that since the governor was elected four years ago, his administration has invested $100 million in state parks, “and I think that’s phenomenal.”
Blackwater’s lodge dates to the 1950s, McDaniel said, and has not received nearly enough maintenance during its seven decades. Previously, the cabins have been remodeled and its sled run will also get a facelift.
Canaan Valley’s aging sewer and water lines will also see upgrades.
“We’ve always been proud of West Virginia state parks,” McDaniel said, recalling how he saw longtime employees’ faces light up when they heard of the investments coming.
State Tourism Commissioner Chelsea Ruby said that Justice has been “an unbelievable advocate” for state tourism, having allowed them to invest in both improved marketing and the necessary infrastructure.
“These parks, like Steven said, hadn’t seen money to do real investments and improvements in years and years,” Ruby said. Private investment is on the rise as well, she said, “and it’s folks like you helping us grow this industry even more.”
